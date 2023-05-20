Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Puff Pastry Chicken Bundles

Inside these golden puff pastry packages are chicken breasts rolled with spinach, herbed cream cheese, and walnuts!

Ingredients

8 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (about 6 ounces each)

1 teaspoon salt



1/2 teaspoon pepper40 large spinach leaves1 carton (8 ounces) of spreadable chive and onion cream cheese1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed1 large egg1/2 teaspoon cold water

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Cut a lengthwise slit in each chicken breast half to within 1/2 in. of the other side; open the meat so it lies flat. Pound with a meat mallet to 1/8 inch thickness. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

-Place 5 spinach leaves on each chicken breast half. Spoon a scant 2 tablespoons of cream cheese down the center of each chicken breast half; sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of walnuts. Roll up chicken; tuck in ends.

-Unfold puff pastry; cut into 8 portions. Roll each into a 7-inch square. Place chicken on 1 half of each square; fold the other half of the pastry over the chicken. Crimp edges with a fork. Combine egg and cold water; brush over the edges of the pastry.

-Bake on a greased 15x10x1-in. baking sheet until a thermometer reads 165°, 20-25 minutes.

