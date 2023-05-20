 

David W. Callander

Saturday, May 20, 2023 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-tO03jYHz3P9 (1)David W. Callander, 78, of Parker (Near Eau Claire), passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice-Concordia in Cabot.

Born in Dutch Hill, Clarion Co., David was the son of the late Ronel M. Callander and MaryEllen Thompson.

Mr. Callander was a 1963 Graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District and received an associate degree from BC3.

David began working different positions at Armco-Butler in 1964, retiring on June 30, 2001.

He was married in 1964 to the former Sandra “Sandy” Fleming, who passed June 1, 2007.

Mr. Callander was affiliated with the Bethel United Methodist Church in Eau Claire.

He had a passion for woodworking and repairing homes in the Eau Claire area.

David enjoyed his time using his Ford tractor and repairing clocks of all types.

Surviving David are his two children: Matthew (Doreen) Callander of Branchburg NJ., and Sally (Douglass) Bell of PA.

One sister: Sue Callander Buzard of Parker.

Two brothers: Larry (Charlotte) Callander, and Ned (Jean) Callander, both of Parker.

Three grandchildren: Lindsey, Laurene, and Matthew, and two great-grandchildren: Ryan and Michelle.

And a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to David’s wife, he is preceded by a daughter, Julie Kiskadden, and brother-in-law, Tom Buzard.

Visitation for David will be held from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday, May 22 at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire (201 S. Washington St.) where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday.

Burial will follow at the Eau Claire Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.


