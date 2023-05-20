How Did the Venango County Inmate Escape? Details Released on the Officer Assault That Led to a Manhunt.

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a Venango County Prison inmate assaulted a corrections officer at UPMC Northwest Hospital and then fled the scene on foot on Friday morning.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 42-year-old Bruce William Miller II, of Franklin, on Friday, May 19, in District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:

Escape, Felony 3

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI to designated individuals, Felony 2

According to a criminal complaint, Bruce Miller was brought to UPMC Northwest Hospital Emergency Room in Cranberry Township, Venango County, by a Venango County Jail Corrections Officer for treatment around 3:54 a.m. on Friday, May 19.

The complaint states that Miller was being treated for a head injury that occurred when he allegedly fell in his prison cell.

While being treated at the emergency room, Miller was sent for a CT scan and was accompanied by the corrections officer. When the officer removed the metal restraints, Miller shoved the officer up against a wall and struck him in the back of the head with a closed fist, the complaint indicates.

Miller then fled down the hallway back into the emergency room and out into the parking lot through the lobby at 4:42 a.m., the complaint notes.

Miller then fled on foot east behind UPMC Transitional Care Unit into a wooded area, the complaint states.

PSP Franklin, along with multiple local law enforcement agencies, canvassed the area for several hours in an attempt to locate Miller, but were met with negative results, the complaint indicates.

According to a representative of Franklin-based State Police, troopers took Miller into custody on Friday afternoon, May 19.

No further details on his capture were available.

He was arraigned at 2:50 p.m. on Friday, May 19, in front of Judge Lowrey and placed in the Venango County Prison with bail denied.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, May 24, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

RELATED ARTICLES:

UPDATE: Police Apprehend Escaped Venango County Prisoner

The Blankie Bolter: Transient Man Leads Police on ‘Purple Goose’ Chase After Being Found Hiding Under a Blanket

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.