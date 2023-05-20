 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Mary M. Haas

Saturday, May 20, 2023 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-feLLXOfYO8G52NjX (1)Mary M. Haas, 95, of Oil City, passed away Thursday morning May 18, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mary was born on February 8, 1928 in Oil City, a daughter of the late Andrew and Julia Ignasik Mietus.

She was married to Roger W. Haas who preceded her in death on December 19, 1997.

Mary was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1945.

Mary had been employed for many years at the former W.T. Grant Store in Oil City.

She had also owned a used book store in Titusville for several years.

Mary enjoyed crocheting, playing guitar and yodeling.

She was an avid reader of country and western novels.

She enjoyed watching movies and attending local concerts.

Mary was the last of her immediate family.

She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

No public calling hours will be observed.

Private interment will be in Diamond Cemetery in Titusville.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.