Mary M. Haas, 95, of Oil City, passed away Thursday morning May 18, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mary was born on February 8, 1928 in Oil City, a daughter of the late Andrew and Julia Ignasik Mietus.

She was married to Roger W. Haas who preceded her in death on December 19, 1997.

Mary was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1945.

Mary had been employed for many years at the former W.T. Grant Store in Oil City.

She had also owned a used book store in Titusville for several years.

Mary enjoyed crocheting, playing guitar and yodeling.

She was an avid reader of country and western novels.

She enjoyed watching movies and attending local concerts.

Mary was the last of her immediate family.

She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

No public calling hours will be observed.

Private interment will be in Diamond Cemetery in Titusville.

Online condolences may be shared with the family.

