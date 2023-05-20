Rollover Crash Blocks Traffic on Paint Mills Road

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A rollover accident on Paint Mills Road blocked traffic on Friday evening.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the crash was called in at 6:09 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

The incident was a one-vehicle rollover crash at 626 Paint Mills Road, in Shippenville, Pa.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were called to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 7:50 p.m.

The dispatcher was unable to release information on possible injuries.

PSP Clarion is expected to send a press release shortly.

