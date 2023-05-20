Kaine McFarland Named April’s CHAMP Student Athlete of the Month

CLARION, Pa. — Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Kaine McFarland as April’s Student Athlete of the Month.

Kaine is a senior at North Clarion High School where he participates in cross country and track. He is a member of National Honors Society, Junior Historians, and Envirothon.

He is also a member of the Governor’s Youth Advisory Council for Hunting and Fishing and is a Junior Sportsman with the Clarion County Sportsmen for Youth.

His hobbies include hunting, fishing, trapping, and running.

His favorite sports memories include medaling at the District 9 track meet and running in the State Cross Country Championships. The most inspiring people in his life are his parents. “They are always pushing him to do his best and have taught him about everything he loves to do.”

Kaine’s future plans are to attend PennWest Clarion to major in Fisheries and Wildlife.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil for sponsoring April’s CHAMP Student Athlete of the Month. Kaine was awarded a gift certificate from the local establishment.

