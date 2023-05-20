Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Great Golf Courses
In Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region, golfers can hit the links on some of the finest golf courses in northwestern Pennsylvania.
The courses in the region can be fun and challenging, but what sets them apart is the spectacular scenery and beautiful landscapes. Most courses offer golfers play and stay packages.
Emporium Country Club
6,291 Yards
Course Rating 69.1
The course was built in 1954 and offers 18 holes that feature four sets of tees. Golfers will face both open and narrow fairways and beautiful putting greens while enjoying spectacular mountain scenery.
Foxburg Country Club
5219 Yards
Par 68
Course Rating 65.5
Foxburg Country Club is the oldest American golf course in continuous use. Foxburg Country Club was established in 1887 by Joseph Mickle Fox who discovered the game whilst traveling abroad and liked it so much he decided to build a course of his own.
This may not be the longest course you’ll ever play, but it’s rich history, scenic beauty, and challenging play more than make up for that fact. The narrow fairways and speedy greens will keep players on their toes, and you can feel the history of over a century’s worth of golfers each time you tee off.
Hunter’s Station
5,174 Yards
Par 71
This 18-hole, 5,174 yards, open to the public course runs along the Allegheny River featuring majestic scenery and a rustic landscape. If you’re a golfer that enjoys “getting in touch with nature” then you’ll really enjoy scenic vistas at Hunter’s Station.
Pinecrest Country Club
5,746 Yards
Par 70
Course Rating: 68.3
Established in 1927 by Sam Henderson and his family, the Pinecrest Country Club is a semi-private (open to the public, but tee times are required) course located in Brookville. A member of the USGA and Western PA Golf Association, this course presents a challenging, yet fun, experience for golfers of all skill levels.
Scottish Heights
6,660 Yards
Par 72
Course Rating: 70.7
This 18-hole course is open to the public course and the hilly terrain provides a challenging and fun environment. While the sheer size of the course favors big hitters, those that are shorter off the tee can make up a few strokes on a couple of tricky par 3’s surrounded by water hazards and woods.
Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.