State Police Release Additional Information on Brookville Business Owner Trevor Peterson Found Dead; ‘No Signs of Foul Play’



HEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released additional information on Brookville business owner Trevor Peterson found dead on Friday.

On Friday, May 19, members of PSP Marienville responded to State Route 949/Casco Road, in Heath Township, Jefferson County, regarding a deceased male found in a wooded area.

Police identified the male as 37-year-old Trevor Peterson of Brookville.

Upon arrival, members conducted an investigation of the scene and surrounding area.

According to Marienville-based State Police, there were no signs of foul play or suspicious activity present on the scene.

Assisted on the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker, Cook Forest DCNR, and East Main Towing.

On Friday, May 19, Brookville Borough Police Chief Vince Markle told exploreClarion.com that Peterson’s body and Jeep were found in Clear Creek State Park near Cook Forest State Park on Friday afternoon.

“State Police are in charge the investigation,” said Markle. “But, I can tell you they just did a positive ID on Peterson and the vehicle. Nothing else is confirmed.”

Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker offered no comment on the investigation.

Peterson was last seen on Thursday, May 18, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. at the C&O Deli and Seafood, a business he owns with his wife, Katie Peterson.

According to Katie, when Trevor didn’t arrive back at home at the expected time, she pinged his cell phone using the “Find My Phone” app, which led her back to the deli. The back door was unlocked, and she found Trevor’s phone and watch inside. His laptop was missing.

Peterson’s laptop was later found in a dumpster in Ridgway according to Nick Hoak, Peterson’s brother-in-law.

There was some hope on Friday morning that nothing tragic had happened to Peterson when it was reported that his car had “pinged” twice, once near Butler and once near New Castle. “Pinging” refers to a scan by an automated license plate recognition system in use by law enforcement in the Commonwealth.

The location in which Peterson was found is in the opposite direction from Brookville as the locations where his car was reportedly pinged.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.