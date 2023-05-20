Willis Ronald Webster, 89, of Oil City, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 at his residence.

Ron was born December 21, 1933 in Bradford to the late Willis M. and Helen (Foster) Webster.

In his early years he lived in Lewis Run until his parents moved to Miola Pumping Station, near Clarion.

He graduated from Clarion High School in 1951, Clarion State College in 1955, and received a Master’s degree from Westminster College in 1966.

Ron enjoyed fishing and hunting with his father and his brother.

He also enjoyed spending time with his family, Boy Scouts, target shooting, and gardening.

While in the Army, he was married to Donna (Flockerzi) on June 15, 1957 by Rev. H. Wayne Beam in the Heckathorn Church.

After the marriage, they traveled to Junction City, Kansas and resided there until he was discharged from military service.

Mr. Webster taught mathematics at Oil City High School after being discharged, until his retirement in 1993.

He attended the Heckathorn United Methodist Church for more than fifty years.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; and they are the proud parents of three boys: David (Sherri) Webster, Dan (Erica) Webster, and Donald (Dr. Rebecca Dodson) Webster; they have five grandchildren, Alexandra Webster, Hayne Webster, Dan (Brenda) Dunkel, Nicole Dunkel, and Mike Dunkel; and three great-grandchildren, Erin Everett, and Brayden and Cole Dunkel.

Also surviving are two nieces, Barbara Webster and Dana (Kevin) Bailey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Webster and his wife Shirley; and a nephew, Dudley Webster.

He was the last surviving member of his original immediate family.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Sunday (May 21) from 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, and also on Monday (May 22) from 10 – 11 a.m.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Monday at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Heckathorn U.M. Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Rd., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the Webster family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

