 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Willis Ronald Webster

Saturday, May 20, 2023 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-kE7QBc00vEJeUiTI (1)Willis Ronald Webster, 89, of Oil City, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 at his residence.

Ron was born December 21, 1933 in Bradford to the late Willis M. and Helen (Foster) Webster.

In his early years he lived in Lewis Run until his parents moved to Miola Pumping Station, near Clarion.

He graduated from Clarion High School in 1951, Clarion State College in 1955, and received a Master’s degree from Westminster College in 1966.

Ron enjoyed fishing and hunting with his father and his brother.

He also enjoyed spending time with his family, Boy Scouts, target shooting, and gardening.

While in the Army, he was married to Donna (Flockerzi) on June 15, 1957 by Rev. H. Wayne Beam in the Heckathorn Church.

After the marriage, they traveled to Junction City, Kansas and resided there until he was discharged from military service.

Mr. Webster taught mathematics at Oil City High School after being discharged, until his retirement in 1993.

He attended the Heckathorn United Methodist Church for more than fifty years.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; and they are the proud parents of three boys: David (Sherri) Webster, Dan (Erica) Webster, and Donald (Dr. Rebecca Dodson) Webster; they have five grandchildren, Alexandra Webster, Hayne Webster, Dan (Brenda) Dunkel, Nicole Dunkel, and Mike Dunkel; and three great-grandchildren, Erin Everett, and Brayden and Cole Dunkel.

Also surviving are two nieces, Barbara Webster and Dana (Kevin) Bailey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Webster and his wife Shirley; and a nephew, Dudley Webster.

He was the last surviving member of his original immediate family.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Sunday (May 21) from 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, and also on Monday (May 22) from 10 – 11 a.m.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Monday at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Heckathorn U.M. Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Rd., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the Webster family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.