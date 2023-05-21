7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
