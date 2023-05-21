Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tuna Teriyaki Kabobs

These are perfect in the spring!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds tuna steaks, cut into 1-1/2-inch chunks

2 medium sweet red peppers, cut into 1-in. pieces



1 large sweet onion, cut into 1-in. piecesmarinade/dressing:1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro1/4 cup sesame oil3 tablespoons lime juice2 tablespoons soy sauce2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil1 tablespoon minced fresh gingerroot2 garlic cloves, minced

Salad:

1 package (5 ounces) of fresh baby spinach

1 medium sweet yellow pepper, cut into 1-in. pieces

8 cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions

-Thread tuna chunks onto 4 metal or soaked wooden skewers. Thread pepper and onion pieces onto 4 more skewers. Place skewers in a 13×9-in. baking dish.

-Whisk together marinade ingredients. Reserve half of the mixture for salad dressing. Pour remaining marinade over skewers; refrigerate, covered, for 30 minutes.

-Grill kabobs, covered, on a greased grill rack over medium heat, turning occasionally, until tuna is slightly pink in the center for medium-rare (2-3 minutes per side) and vegetables are crisp-tender (10-12 minutes). Remove tuna kabobs from direct heat and keep warm while vegetables finish grilling.

-For the salad, toss spinach, yellow pepper, and cherry tomatoes with reserved dressing. For each portion, serve a tuna kabob and vegetable kabob over salad.

