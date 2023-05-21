 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tuna Teriyaki Kabobs

Sunday, May 21, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These are perfect in the spring!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds tuna steaks, cut into 1-1/2-inch chunks
2 medium sweet red peppers, cut into 1-in. pieces

1 large sweet onion, cut into 1-in. pieces
marinade/dressing:
1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
1/4 cup sesame oil
3 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon minced fresh gingerroot
2 garlic cloves, minced

Salad:
1 package (5 ounces) of fresh baby spinach
1 medium sweet yellow pepper, cut into 1-in. pieces
8 cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions

-Thread tuna chunks onto 4 metal or soaked wooden skewers. Thread pepper and onion pieces onto 4 more skewers. Place skewers in a 13×9-in. baking dish.

-Whisk together marinade ingredients. Reserve half of the mixture for salad dressing. Pour remaining marinade over skewers; refrigerate, covered, for 30 minutes.

-Grill kabobs, covered, on a greased grill rack over medium heat, turning occasionally, until tuna is slightly pink in the center for medium-rare (2-3 minutes per side) and vegetables are crisp-tender (10-12 minutes). Remove tuna kabobs from direct heat and keep warm while vegetables finish grilling.

-For the salad, toss spinach, yellow pepper, and cherry tomatoes with reserved dressing. For each portion, serve a tuna kabob and vegetable kabob over salad.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


