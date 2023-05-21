Eugene De Pasquale: ‘Sometimes You Must Make The Tough Call.’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “My first job was as a Little League umpire,” Eugene De Pasquale told a small crowd gathered at the Clarion River Art Gallery & Prame It on Thursday night in Clarion.

(Pictured above: Former Pennsylvania Auditor Eugene De Pasquale talks about taking on big fights.)

“The fans think the kid’s ‘safe’ instead of ‘out’ because they missed the tag. Sometimes you must make the tough call. You have to deal with the yelling and screaming,” De Pasquale explained.

De Pasquale was in town to introduce himself and talk about his career, which includes serving as the Pennsylvania Auditor General from 2013 to 2021, serving in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013, and was the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District in the 2020 election.

Since leaving office, DePasquale has joined the faculty at Widener University School of Law.

>Not one who has ever shunned hard work or “making the call,” De Pasquale is considering a run for Pennsylvania Attorney General in 2024. Not yet officially a candidate, he is building a campaign staff and formally announcing on June 1.

“I’ve been touring the state, telling my personal story, and talking about the issues I want to take on as Attorney General.”



(Clarion Mayor Jennifer Vinson talks with De Pasquale.)

The number one priority is drugs.

In his own words, De Pasquale explained why dealing with drugs is his number one priority.

“I’m seeking to be the first Pennsylvanian, only the second nationally, to be a child of a convicted felon elected state attorney general.

“My dad was wounded in Vietnam and was prescribed synthetic heroin by the VA, leading to decades-long addiction and a 10-and-a-half-year federal incarceration.

“I’ve seen both sides of what I say is the most failed war in the history of the United States: The War on Drugs.

“We’re still dealing with it today with the opioid epidemic virus. Some of that is even worse with fentanyl now. And the rural parts of our state are being devastated by this.

“Drugs are impacting urban, suburban, and rural Pennsylvania, but let me tell you, the rural parts of our state are being devastated. If I were your attorney general, part of the opioid settlement is the money I would have to work with. I also audited all the drug rehabilitation centers, so I know which programs work and which programs don’t work and that we’re directing those resources to the place they can have the most significant impact.

“I also know that there is a difference between violent and non-violent criminals. I know about both sides of the drug war because of what happened to my father. I had to visit my dad in prison during that time.

Taking on the big fights

“But, I also know another reason why I know how to take on big fights and how my background will impact you if I’m your attorney general. I know what these insurance companies are like. When I was a freshman in high school, besides my dad being in federal prison, my brother had muscular dystrophy. He was our youngest. I had two younger brothers. Anthony passed away when I was in my first year attending law school at night.

“What does that mean with insurance companies?

“Because it was before the Affordable Care Act, we never had health insurance because they would call it a pre-existing condition. When he passed away, my dad was incarcerated. Without health insurance and life insurance, you can imagine the devastation beyond the personal and human sides financially. I know what these insurance companies are like and how to take on big fights and win.

“If they are ever screwing with average Pennsylvania, I know how to take them on and win. That’s the type of personal background I would bring as your attorney general when taking on the coming big fights. And, we all know the fights are coming regarding abortion and protecting the environment.”

A native of Pittsburgh, DePasquale graduated from Central Catholic High School and received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Wooster. He later earned an MPP from the University of Pittsburgh and a JD from Widener University Commonwealth Law School.

DePasquale moved to York in 1997. He served as director of economic development for the City of York in the early 2000s.

From 2003 to 2006, DePasquale served as deputy secretary for community revitalization and local government support of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

DePasquale is the grandson of Eugene “Jeep” DePasquale, who served in the Pittsburgh City Council between 1971 and 1989.

