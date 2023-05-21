Featured Local Job: Heavy and Medium Duty Truck Mechanics/Technicians

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales currently has openings for heavy and medium-duty truck mechanics/technicians to help them continue to grow and improve their service department.

Family owned since 1940… and they need you!

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…

Join the Service team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! This position will be full-time and permanent. Their facility is just north of Interstate 80 exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

Zacherl Motors started in 1940 as a family business and continue to operate as a family business 83 years later. They offer great benefits and an engaged and exciting working atmosphere. Their employee package includes:

Major medical insurance

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Life insurance

401k with dollar-for-dollar match of up to 4% of your gross pay

Paid vacation after just 3 months of employment

7 paid holidays each year

Flexible hours

Overtime pay

Paid work uniforms

And the possibility of paid time at home for internet training that they may require.

They also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Base Pay range is from $16.00 per hour for a slightly experienced mechanic/technician to $22.00 or more for a fully certified and experienced technician with all licenses and training. Continual training with them is a must and they help you to learn while you earn. In addition to the base pay, the earning potential is great with our monthly bonus plans for productivity for the service team.

Zacherl Motors is looking for all levels of technician experience – beginner to expert – from air conditioning work to simple brake repairs to rebuilding of engines, transmissions, differentials, and more.

Extra pay per hour comes with ASE certification, with International Engine certification, with Cummins certification, with Caterpillar certification, with DOT Inspection licenses, with CDL’s, and with overall experience. They also have an annual profit-sharing bonus and a monthly technician productivity bonus in their service department.

Call Dan Martz at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on their website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.



