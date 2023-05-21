Police: Repeat Offender Charged with Felony Retail Theft

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — According to State Police in Clarion, a repeat offender is facing felony charges after being caught stealing merchandise for the third time.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Andrew James Brockhouse, of Monessen, on May 3, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 4:00 p.m. on December 10, 2022, a Clarion-based State Trooper was dispatched to the Clarion Walmart. Upon arrival, he made contact with Walmart Loss Prevention.

A loss prevention representative related that on December 3, at approximately 6:51 p.m., an unknown suspect–later identified as Andrew Brockhouse–had entered the store. Loss prevention told the trooper that Brockhouse got a black garbage bag from a box that was on the shelf for sale and went through the store, putting several items in the bag, the complaint states.

Brockhouse then passed the final point of sale with the merchandise and left the store without paying for the items, the complaint states.

The stolen items included various apparel items for men, women, boys, and girls. The total value of the items is $439.48, according to the complaint.

The trooper observed video of the incident, and the suspect appeared to be the same suspect that the New Bethlehem Police Department were searching for that committed another retail theft, the complaint indicates.

On January 13, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Chief Malnofsky, of the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, contacted the state trooper and advised him that he identified the actor as Brockhouse. Chief Malnofsky told the trooper that Brockhouse had committed other retail thefts and was identified through the surveillance video, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the trooper confirmed that Brockhouse was his suspect by comparing his driver’s license photo and the video obtained from Walmart.

Brockhouse had two previous convictions for retail theft on his criminal history, making this his third offense, the complaint notes.

According to court records, Brockhouse is awaiting a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Schill on the following charge:

Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Felony 3

