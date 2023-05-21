SPONSORED: Check Out These Daily Specials at The Korner Restaurant
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering stuffed pork chops as their special on Sunday, May 21!
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:
Sunday, May 21 – Stuffed pork chop
Tuesday, May 23 – Ham and scalloped potatoes or liver and onions
Wednesday, May 24 – Sloppy joe stacker, 4 pc chicken dinner, or fish sandwich
Thursday, May 25 – Spaghetti, chicken parmesan, Lasagna, or roast beef dinner
Friday, May 26 – Deep fried or baked fish, shrimp or ribeye
Saturday, May 27 – Cook’s choice
Sunday, May 28 – Stuffed chicken breast
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $7.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
AND – Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
HOURS:
Monday through Saturday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
