Trevor John Peterson from Brookville, PA passed away May 19, 2023.

Trevor is the husband of Katie (Hoak) Peterson, father of Cooper and Olivia Peterson, son-in-law to Heidi and Gene Hoak and brother-in-law to Steve Hoak and Jonathon (Peyton) Hoak.

Trevor grew up in Gibsonia, PA outside of the city of Pittsburgh raised by his mother Carol (Beech) Peterson and late father John Peterson.

Trevor’s brothers also from the Pittsburgh area are Brett (Salena) and Kyle (Audrey) Peterson.

Trevor is also survived by nephews Declan, Liam and Colin Peterson and niece Matilda Peterson, Aunt Sharon and Uncle Dave Peterson.

Trevor was preceded in death by father John Peterson, Cousin Joe (Dave and Sharon) Peterson and grandparents.

Trevor attended Deer Lakes High School where he was very involved in Boy Scouts and swimming.

Trevor shared many stories of his adventures traveling across the country on his hiking trips with his father and fellow scout members.

Trevor worked at many places.

His first job was at King’s restaurant where he first found his love for the food industry.

Trevor later worked at Bravo Italianio Restaurant on McKnight Road where he met his wife Katie Peterson.

They later married on October 13, 2012 at Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville, PA, a fabulous evening always to be remembered by family and friends.

Trevor then went on to work at Smuckers Peanut Butter factory in New Bethlehem, PA and Miller Fabrication Solutions in Brookville, PA.

From there, Trevor opened his own business in 2022 entitled C&O Deli and Seafood in Brookville, PA.

Trevor is defined by more than these facts about his life.

Trevor loved to travel, especially to Myrtle Beach with his family.

He loved being outdoors with a campfire and good music surrounded by loved ones.

Everyone loved to be around him, especially when he was in these places that made him most happy.

Trevor was a loving and caring father and husband.

Trevor took pride in his community and enjoyed serving and helping people through volunteer work with his children and in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Trevor was a very involved dad helping coach flag football, basketball and baseball.

Trevor was a caring husband.

He always did the best he could to be there and take care of his family in the most loving way he knew how.

Trevor was the kind of friend everyone wanted to have.

He never judged and always showed up for those in need.

He loved spending time with the people in his life and always made the most of every occasion, while still taking the time to make sure others were taken care of.

He had a great sense of humor and was fun to be around.

But most importantly, Trevor was the dad that every little boy and girl deserved.

He loved his kids with all of his heart and loved to attend their school functions, the daddy daughter dances, sporting events and more.

Trevor’s love for his kids will be a memory forever in everyone’s hearts.

If you knew Trevor you knew his family in Brookville meant everything to him.

The family will always honor the life of Trevor Peterson in the loving way that he deserves.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 2pm to 8pm at Chateau d’Argy, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Immaculate Conception Church, 129 Graham Ave., Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 11am and officiated by Father William Laska.

Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Immaculate Conception Church or to the Brookville Area Little League (B.A.L.L.), PO Box 85, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

