State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Two Incidents of Child Abuse

FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Two Incidents of Child Abuse

PSP Marienville received two separate reports of child abuse reported by the West Forest School District in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Police say one incident was reported around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15, and the other incident was reported around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

The victims are a 14-year-old female and a 17-year-old male, both of Tionesta.

Members of PSP Marienville responded, and an investigation is still ongoing.

Criminal Trespassing in Sugarcreek Township

PSP Kittanning investigated a criminal trespassing incident on Glynn Road in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.

According to a release issued on Friday, May 19, the incident happened around 4:07 p.m. on Thursday, May 4.

Police say the arrestee is a known 55-year-old East Brady man.

The victim is a 61-year-old Chicora man.

