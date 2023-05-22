7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. East wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
