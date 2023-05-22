 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Area Man Escapes Injuries Following Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 36

Monday, May 22, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-light-barELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Route 36 on Friday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident happened around 4:12 p.m. on Friday, May 19, on State Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 18-year-old Riley H. Burney-Smith, of Sigel, was traveling north on Route 36, near the T-intersection with McManigle Road, when his 2016 Mini Cooper-S struck the rear of a 2015 Honda CRV operated by 20-year-old Alexander W. Spaulding, of Erie. The Honda was negotiating a right-hand turn onto McManigle Road.

Burney-Smith and Spaulding were not injured.

Spaulding’s passengers—31-year-old James S. Pattison, of Titusville, 29-year-old Anthony P. Mazi, of Warren, OH, and 60-year-old Timothy J. Williams, of Niles, OH—also escaped injuries.

All occupants were using seat belts.

Burney-Smith’s vehicle sustained major damage to the front end. It was removed from the scene by McPherson Auto Body and Towing.

According to police, Burney-Smith was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.