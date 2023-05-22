Area Man Escapes Injuries Following Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 36

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Route 36 on Friday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident happened around 4:12 p.m. on Friday, May 19, on State Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 18-year-old Riley H. Burney-Smith, of Sigel, was traveling north on Route 36, near the T-intersection with McManigle Road, when his 2016 Mini Cooper-S struck the rear of a 2015 Honda CRV operated by 20-year-old Alexander W. Spaulding, of Erie. The Honda was negotiating a right-hand turn onto McManigle Road.

Burney-Smith and Spaulding were not injured.

Spaulding’s passengers—31-year-old James S. Pattison, of Titusville, 29-year-old Anthony P. Mazi, of Warren, OH, and 60-year-old Timothy J. Williams, of Niles, OH—also escaped injuries.

All occupants were using seat belts.

Burney-Smith’s vehicle sustained major damage to the front end. It was removed from the scene by McPherson Auto Body and Towing.

According to police, Burney-Smith was charged with a traffic violation.

