BREAKING NEWS: Butler Health System and Excela Health Are Now ‘Independence Health System’

BUTLER, Pa. – Butler Health System and Excela Health have announced that their newly combined organization is Independence Health System.

“Last June, two like-minded, independent health systems announced their intent to come together with the goal of creating a new and distinct healthcare choice for patients in western Pennsylvania,” said Ken DeFurio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Independence Health System in a joint press release issued on Monday morning.

“On January 1 of this year, we successfully formed the new organization. Independence Health System has a breadth and depth of services that make it indispensable to our patients and physicians.”

Independence Health System includes Butler, Clarion, Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland Hospitals along with numerous outpatient facilities. It is the third largest in western Pennsylvania. Independence Health System has 7,300 employees and more than 1,000 physicians and advanced practice providers, serving a population of 750,000.

“‘Independence’ represents important distinctions for the new system,” noted DeFurio. “As the new name denotes, we offer a scope of services and clinical programs that is locally based, locally controlled, and available to patients without having the need for them or their families to travel long distances. Our commitment to providing the very highest level of care in our communities is unwavering.”

The System’s logo denotes that combination of care and culture: a medical cross surrounded by circles representing the interconnectedness of physicians, nurses, and other segments of staff who provide or support care for patients. The goals of the new health system resonate with physician executive leadership.

“Having the wider resources of a large medical staff and the breadth of knowledge among clinicians and staff all united in patient care amplifies the use of best practices and evidence-based treatment in every patient encounter,” said Carol Fox, MD, FAAFP, Independence’s Chief Medical Officer.

David Rottinghaus, MD, President of Independence Health Physician Network, shares a similar perspective.

“Clearly, we now have a greater opportunity and a broader footprint from which we can work together to improve the lives of our patients across our continuum of care.” DeFurio concurred.

“I have spent months getting to know the doctors, nurses and staff throughout the system. I can tell you that to a person, we take great pride in what we do. Independence is a name that rings true to all of us, and it is at the core of our mission and vision.” –

According to the release, Independence Health System offers patients nationally recognized quality care in cardiology, orthopedics, palliative care, and maternity as well as a broad range of surgical, medical, emergency, and behavioral health services, and an extensive network of primary care physicians. With five hospitals, nearly 1,000 healthcare providers and more than 7,000 employees, Independence Health System serves a 10-county region and is the largest employer in Butler and Westmoreland counties.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.