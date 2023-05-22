Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meryl
Monday, May 22, 2023 @ 12:05 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Meryl!
Meryl is a female Border Collie & Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler Mix puppy.
Her vaccinations are up-to-date, and she is crate-trained.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, she is friendly, smart, independent, and playful.
It is suggested that her new home be one without small children and smaller animals.
For more information on her, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
