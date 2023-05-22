Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vegetable, Steak, and Eggs

Here’s a lighter take on steak and eggs!

Ingredients

1 beef skirt steak or flank steak (1 pound)

1 teaspoon Montreal steak seasoning



2 tablespoons butter or coconut oil, divided1 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise and cut into 1/4-inch slices1 medium yellow summer squash, halved lengthwise and cut into 1/4-inch slices1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped5 ounces fresh baby spinach (about 6 cups)1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper4 large eggs1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Rub steak with seasoning. Grill steak, covered, over medium-high heat or broil 3-4 in. from heat 3-5 minutes on each side, until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°). Let stand for 5 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat. Saute zucchini, squash, and red pepper until crisp-tender, 5-7 minutes. Add spinach, salt, and pepper; cook and stir until wilted, 2 minutes.

Divide among 4 plates; keep warm.

-In the same skillet, heat the remaining butter. Break eggs, 1 at a time, into a pan; reduce heat to low. Cook to the desired doneness. Thinly slice steak across the grain; serve over vegetables. Top with egg and cheese.

