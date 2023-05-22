 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vegetable, Steak, and Eggs

Monday, May 22, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Here’s a lighter take on steak and eggs!

Ingredients

1 beef skirt steak or flank steak (1 pound)
1 teaspoon Montreal steak seasoning

2 tablespoons butter or coconut oil, divided
1 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise and cut into 1/4-inch slices
1 medium yellow summer squash, halved lengthwise and cut into 1/4-inch slices
1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped
5 ounces fresh baby spinach (about 6 cups)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 large eggs
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Rub steak with seasoning. Grill steak, covered, over medium-high heat or broil 3-4 in. from heat 3-5 minutes on each side, until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°). Let stand for 5 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat. Saute zucchini, squash, and red pepper until crisp-tender, 5-7 minutes. Add spinach, salt, and pepper; cook and stir until wilted, 2 minutes.
Divide among 4 plates; keep warm.

-In the same skillet, heat the remaining butter. Break eggs, 1 at a time, into a pan; reduce heat to low. Cook to the desired doneness. Thinly slice steak across the grain; serve over vegetables. Top with egg and cheese.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


