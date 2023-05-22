 

David Carson Minich

Monday, May 22, 2023 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-RPmq7cfdaLBAQ55r (1)David Carson Minich, 69, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

He was born on July 20, 1953, in Brookville, son of Robert J. and Dorothy A. (Ortz) Minich.

His paternal grandparents were namesakes, Carson L. Minich and Faye (McMaster) Minich.

His maternal grandparents were David Walter Ortz and Eula (McGee) Ortz and he later married Phyllis (Painter) Ortz.

David was married to Mabel (Weible) Minich on December 29, 2011, and she survives.

He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy A. Minich of Mayport, his children, Robert C. Minich of Climax, Kelly (Carl) Smith of Seminole, Jason (Marlene) Rimer of New Bethlehem, James (Nicole) Allenbaugh of Fairmount City, and Tammy (Bryan) Allenbaugh of New Bethlehem, four grandchildren, Sara, CJ, and Carson Smith of Seminole, and Zachary Laborde of Butler, a brother, Dan Minich of New Bethelehem, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He graduated from Redbank Valley High School.

He worked for Toy Drilling, Tionesta Sand and Gravel and had many truck driving positions, including Force out of Indiana, and he worked for Truitt’s Backhoe Service.

He also, along with his wife, owned a pizza and sandwich shop in Summerville at one time.

David enjoyed farming and had a love for tractors.

He loved westerns and was very vocal about politics.

He loved spending time with his family and had currently resided with his wife and son Robert in Climax due to health reasons.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Minich.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


