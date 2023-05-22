Donna J. Gardner, 88, DuBois, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born January 16, 1935, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Clair S. and Elsie P. (Craft) Elder.

On December 28, 1974, she married William H. Gardner in DuBois.

He preceded her in death on September 26, 1985.

In 1953, Donna graduated from White Memorial High School in Knox.

In 1992, she retired from Owens-Brockway Glass as a packer after 24 years of service.

Donna enjoyed crocheting, reading, cooking, being a Sunday school teacher and youth leader, as well as spending time with her family.

She was Protestant by faith and attended Winds of Grace.

Donna is survived by two sons, William (Dawn) Fairman, DuBois, and Donald (Alice) Fairman, Reynoldsville; four step-children, Cheryl (Richard) Smeal, Houtzdale, Dan (Terri) Gardner, Brookville, Kathy (Jerry) Johnston, Hawaii, and Bill Gardner Jr., Hawaii; two grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; three siblings, Ray (Nancy) Elder, Knox, Jerry (Sue) Elder, Grove City, and Helen (Joe) Fasenmyer, Erie, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

All services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium in DuBois.

Memorial donations may be made to the Winds of Grace Church, 46 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be shared at https://www.adamsonfuneral.com/.

