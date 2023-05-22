Featured Local Job: Long-Term Care Staff
Penn Highlands Healthcare is seeking long-term care staff.
Current positions include:
- Registered Nurses
- Licensed Practical Nurses
- Certified Nurse Aides
- Resident Aides
- Medication Aides
- Cooks
- Maintenance
- Activity Aides
Locations Include:
- Brookville
- Clarion
- New Bethlehem
- Ridgway
- St. Marys
Benefits Include:
- Medical, Dental, and Vision
- PTO & Sick Time
- 403b Retirement
- Employee Discounts
- Leave of Absences
- EAP Program
- Rewards and Recognition
- Employee Wellness Program
Offering Sign-On/Retention Bonuses!
Applicants can view and apply to open positions by visiting https://careers.phhealthcare.org/.
