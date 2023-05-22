 

Forest Area Schools to Offer Free Summer Music and Drama Program for Students

Monday, May 22, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

auditorium-g9f51bf24a_1920 (1)FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) — The Forest Area School District is offering their Summer Music and Drama Program starting in June.

Students will meet every Thursday, starting on June 22 and running through July 27.

Participants at West Forest School will meet each Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and those who sign up for East Forest School will meet each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Each student can work on a solo song, duet/group song, a monologue, a group scene, and/or author their own scripts.

The final meeting on July 27 will be a performance for family and friends during their regular meeting times at each school.

There is no cost to participate in the program.

Students can sign up for the program by calling the Central Office at 1-814-755-4491.


