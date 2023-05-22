No Injuries Reported in Interstate 80 Crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer rolled over along Interstate 80 on Friday evening.

(Photos courtesy of Tony Adamczyk)

The crash happened near mile marker 47 on Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Emlenton Fire Department, Clarion-based State Police, and Emlenton Area Ambulance Service were among the agencies dispatched to the scene.

The crash caused a portion of Interstate 80 to be shut down for several hours.

State police in Clarion are expected to release more details soon.

