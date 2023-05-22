North Clarion Elementary Students Triumph in Statewide Poster Contests

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Three local students from North Clarion Elementary School were crowned Pennsylvania State Champions in the annual Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl Poster Contests.

Under the direction of the Garden Club of Clarion County, an award assembly was held on May 15 where the winners were bestowed with 1st-place ribbons, certificates, and cash prizes.

The victors were as follows:

– Quinn Telesz, who took home the title for the 3rd Grade Woodsy the Owl Poster Contest;



– Gabriel Abukabda, who secured the championship for the 1st Grade Woodsy the Owl Poster Contest; and– Noah Abukabda, the winner of the 2nd Grade Smokey the Bear Poster Contest.

The Garden Club of Clarion County, under the leadership of President Deborah Lauer and member Jan Hartle, sponsored participating county schools in these contests. After judging at a local level, first place posters from each classroom were sent for further judging at the state level.

Smokey Bear joined Lauer and Hartle in presenting the state winners with 1st place ribbons, certificates, and $10.00 from the State Garden Club Federation.

The award ceremony witnessed a groundswell of support and excitement from the student community.

The Garden Club extended their gratitude to Mrs. Lauren Clarke George, North Clarion’s art instructor, for her diligent work, as well as to all participants and supporters of the contests, particularly Smokey Bear.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.