SPONSORED: DTA Is Looking for Drivers with Class A & B CDL
KENNERDELL, Pa. (EYT) – Bulk transportation company DTA has over 30 trucks on the road, and it’s looking for more drivers to keep that fleet moving.
Zack Wilson, the recruiter and human resources contact for DTA, said the company is very busy covering parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and New York.
DTA hauls dry bulk materials and bulk liquids.
“We do a lot of gravel, aggregates, dirt, basically anything you can haul in a dump truck,” Wilson explained. “If people need dirt moved, gravel, limestone, salt, we do it. We do different hauls for construction companies as well.”
DTA has its people working in dedicated hauls, regional hauls, and spot work. The dedicated hauls support Scrubgrass Generating Plant by moving fuel and stone.
“We’re located close to Interstate 80 and Interstate 79,” Wilson added. “We’re in a good location to support our customers.”
Supporting DTA’s customers requires a great team of drivers and mechanics. Wilson loves his job and believes that new employees will find the company one to grow with.
“I like interacting with drivers, helping people get jobs,” Wilson noted. “We have friendly co-workers and a good support system. We have guys who have been here for over 20 or 30 years, and we have a lot of people who have been here for seven or eight years.”
DTA offers health, dental, and vision insurance, 401k with company match, paid vacation and paid holidays. It also gives weekly paychecks and safety bonuses.
One benefit, according to Wilson, is the trucks.
“Our fleet is late-model Peterbilt trucks,” Wilson said. “We keep newer trucks in the fleet for maintenance reasons, and you get some class with Peterbilts. Once a driver gets a truck, that’s their truck to use.”
DTA is looking for drivers with Class A and B CDL. Drivers need to be at least 23 years of age with two years of driving experience and clean backgrounds.
“Our employees like the equipment, being home every night, and the way we operate,” Wilson concluded. “Once they get settled in, it’s a relaxing job. We offer a great benefit package that maybe you don’t get at other companies.”
DTA has been around since 1998, and the parent company, McClymonds, has been in business for over 75 years.
People who are interested in working for DTA can apply on the company’s website or calling Zack at 724-368-0539.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.