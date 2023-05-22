 

North Clarion Boys Relay Team Sets School Record

Monday, May 22, 2023 @ 05:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (58)BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The North Clarion boys 4X100 relay team set a new school record at the District 9 Track and Field Championships on Friday at Brookville High School.

(Pictured above – from left: Isaac Lerch, Owen Shaffer, Dawson Hotchkiss and Mason Burford. Photo by Matt Lerch.)

The time of 44.78 was clocked by the team of Isaac Lerch, Owen Shaffer, Dawson Hotchkiss and Mason Burford.

The previous school record stood since 1979.


North Clarion sports on Explore and D9Sports.com are brought to you by First United National Bank – The FUN Bank!

