North Clarion Boys Relay Team Sets School Record

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The North Clarion boys 4X100 relay team set a new school record at the District 9 Track and Field Championships on Friday at Brookville High School.

(Pictured above – from left: Isaac Lerch, Owen Shaffer, Dawson Hotchkiss and Mason Burford. Photo by Matt Lerch.)

The time of 44.78 was clocked by the team of Isaac Lerch, Owen Shaffer, Dawson Hotchkiss and Mason Burford.

The previous school record stood since 1979.



