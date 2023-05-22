 

Three Area Teens Injured in Rollover Crash in Jefferson County

Monday, May 22, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Night Time Police InterventionCLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three area teens were injured after their pickup truck slammed into an embankment and rolled over in Jefferson County last Thursday evening.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, on Monrean Road, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 16-year-old male from Sigel lost control of his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. The pickup truck crashed into an embankment on the left side of the roadway and overturned.

The operator and two passengers—a 16-year-old male of Summerville and a 15-year-old male of Corsica—suffered suspected minor injuries.

All three occupants were using seat belts.

No air bags were deployed.

The pickup sustained disabling damage and was removed from the scene by McPherson Towing.


