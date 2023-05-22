 

Vehicle Runs Stop Sign, Collides with Pickup on Route 36 in Farmington Township

Monday, May 22, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle ran a stop sign a collided with a pickup in Farmington Township on Friday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash took place at 7:16 a.m. on Friday, May 19, near the intersection of State Route 36 and Sunny Road, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 23-year-old James M. Siszka, of Port Allegany, failed to stop his 2019 Ford Explorer at a stop sign and proceeded into the intersection.

Siszka’s vehicle then struck a 2015 RAM truck operated by 25-year-old Margaret M. Bickel, of Tionesta.

Siszka was not injured.

Bickel and a passenger—24-year-old Nathaniel D. Bickel, of Tionesta—were also not injured.

All three occupants were using a seat belt.

According to police, Siszka was charged with a traffic violation.


