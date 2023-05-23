7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Memorial Day – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
