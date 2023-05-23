Police: Area School Principal Charged for Not Reporting Sexual Abuse Between His Adult Son and 6-Year-Old Girl

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area high school principal has been charged for not reporting alleged sexual abuse between his adult son and a six-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 49-year-old Gregory G. Mandalas, of Butler, in Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton’s office on Tuesday, May 23:

Persons Required to Report Suspected Child Abuse, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint, on August 8, 2022, PSP Butler Crime Unit received a child line report made on August 4, 2022.

The report alleged the victim—a known six-year-old female—told her mother that 19-year-old Matthew Mandalas touched her vagina and that he put her hand on his penis, the complaint states.

On August 4, the victim’s parents reached out to Gregory Mandalas on two separate occasions to make him aware of the disclosure. Gregory Mandalas is the father of Matthew Mandalas. He is also the Principal of Knoch Primary School and therefore a mandated reporter as defined by 23 Pa. C.S.A. Sec. 6311, the complaint indicates.

On August 4, the victim’s mother also called her stepfather, a known male, and discussed the victim’s disclosure. The known male, who is employed as a police officer, immediately reported the suspected abuse through ChildLine, the complaint notes.

On August 7, the victim’s mother contacted Gregory Mandalas a second time regarding the victim’s disclosure. She stated that Gregory Mandalas had not spoken to Matthew. Gregory Mandalas did not report through ChildLine the alleged sexual abuse, the complaint states.

On August 9, the victim’s mother contacted Gregory Mandalas and told him the victim will be speaking with a counselor. Mandalas again failed to report to ChildLine the suspected abuse, according to the complaint.

On August 16, the victim’s mother contacted Gregory Mandalas and told him the victim made a full disclosure to the counselor. Mandalas again failed to report the suspected child abuse, the complaint indicates.

On August 20, the victim’s mother contacted Gregory Mandalas. During this conversation, Gregory Mandalas stated that he did not believe the victim, and there was not any evidence against Matthew Mandalas. Gregory Mandalas again failed to ChildLine the suspected abuse, according to the complaint.

On August 24, a consensual interception was conducted between the victim’s mother and Matthew Mandalas, where Matthew allegedly admitted to touching the victim’s vagina and making her touch his penis. Matthew also claimed that he confessed to Gregory Mandalas. As of August 24, 2022, Gregory Mandalas had not reported to ChildLine the suspected abuse, the complaint states.

From August 4, 2022, through August 26, 2022 (22 days), Gregory Mandalas, a mandated reporter, had knowledge of the victim’s disclosure of sexual abuse by Matthew Mandalas and never reported the suspected abuse as required, according to the complaint.

Gregory Mandalas, instead, stated to the victim’s mother to “keep (the suspected abuse of the victim) in the family,” the complaint states.

Investigators acquired all ChildLine reports pertaining to this victim and confirmed that the only ChildLine report was in fact the August 2 report made by the known police officer. Investigators also confirmed that Gregory Mandalas did not report this to the Pennsylvania State Police Butler Barracks, the complaint notes.

Gregory Mandalas is facing a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, June 27, at 9:45 a.m. with Judge Stoughton presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

