Authorities Identify Dead Body Found in Woods Near I-80 in Clearfield County

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have identified a dead body that was discovered on May 2 along Interstate 80 in Clearfield County.

According to a report released on Tuesday, May 23, the State Police Crime Unit of Clearfield has identified the body found in Clearfield County near Exit 123 off Interstate 80 Westbound off-ramp.

After extensive investigative work, the deceased female was identified as Ivana Meandzija from the state of Utah.

The family has been notified prior to this release, police say.

Meandzija’s cause of death is still under investigation.

According to Clearfield-based State Police, a construction worker traveling on Hoopup Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, observed what appeared to be a deceased body around 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, and reported it to PSP Clearfield.

Police say Meandzija’s body was found between Hoopup Road and Interstate 80 in a wooded area, near the 123 off-ramp on the westbound side.

An autopsy was completed on May 3 and the cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology report.

RELATED ARTICLE:

Dead Body Found in Woods Near I-80 in Clearfield County

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.