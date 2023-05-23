Carol L. McGinnis, 89, of Titusville, passed away Monday morning May 22, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Carol was born on October 4, 1933 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Evelyn Locke Rowe.

She was married to James W. McGinnis on January 3, 1953.

He preceded her in death on March 23, 2007.

Carol was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1951.

She had been employed as a floral designer with Rowe’s Flower Shop, McElroy’s Flower Shop, and Double Bloom.

Carol was a member of the Titusville Free Methodist Church where she served as a secretary.

She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, fishing, camping and especially spending time with her family, children, and grandchildren.

Carol is survived by three daughters, Evelyn Young of Emlenton, Susan Kerr of Centerville, and Jenny Smith and husband Gary of Townville; grandchildren, James McLaughlin and wife Lisa, Jamey Bush and husband John, Tad Moore and wife Hannah, Paul Young and wife Vanessa, Jacoby Gilson and companion Chrissy Talbot, Kristen Kerr and husband Shawn, Jacqueline Smock and husband Simon, Kelsey Kerr, Becca Donegan and wife Amanda, and Todd Smith and wife Mary-Kay; 22 great grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Hipwell of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ralph Kerr; and three brothers, Lawrence “Pete” Rowe, Louis “Buzz” Rowe, and Donald “Donny Bill” Rowe.

Friends may call at the Titusville Free Methodist Church 42490 State Route 27 Titusville, PA 16354 on Wednesday, May 24th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Timothy Maybray officiating.

Interment will be in Union Cemetery.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Titusville Free Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.