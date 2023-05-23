Clarion Blueprint Community Partners With Clarion Area School District

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion Blueprint Community Inc. (CBCI) has entered into a partnership with the Clarion Area School District as the Second Avenue Multigenerational Park project moves into its next phase of construction.

CBCI has been working for the past several years fundraising and spreading the word about the Second Avenue Multigenerational Park project.

“One of the driving forces for us has always been to give local residents, especially our younger population, somewhere nice where they can play, compete, and enjoy our beautiful town safely with friends and families,” Tom McConnell, Vice Chair of the Clarion Blueprint Community said. “With the Park Project process moving forward, it quickly became apparent after a meeting with Clarion Area School District officials about our project that a partnership between our two entities would not only move forward this vision but also add to it.”

With this collaboration, CBCI hopes to bring health and physical education opportunities to the students with the future sports courts and green space, community service opportunities, as well as promoting healthy eating habits with a community garden.

“It’s a golden opportunity for us, I think, to add another opportunity for our students,” Clarion Area School District Superintendent Joe Carrico told exploreClarion.com.

“We’re land poor here at Clarion Area, so we don’t have a lot of property. We don’t have the ability to develop things that require a lot of land.”

Carrico stressed the importance of the district building partnerships with community entities.

“Any partnership that we can enter into, or collaboration that creates a win-win not only for the community but also for the school district, is valuable,” he said. “We see a ton of opportunity partnering with this group. Proximity matters. (The park) is right in our backyard.”

CBCI will also be working with Clarion Area School District (CASD) and other entities to pursue grants and other funds to build sidewalks and lighting to improve and ensure a safe and secure route that the community can use to walk to the park.

“We also see this as an opportunity for our kiddos for community service,” Carrico added. “We run some grant opportunities for our students.”

If you would like to learn more about the Second Avenue Park project or get involved, reach out to CBCI on Facebook or email [email protected]

“The CASD works hard to ensure that its students are safe, happy, and fulfilled while they are in school,” McConnell noted. “The CBCI wishes to extend that safe area right up the street to our Second Avenue Multigenerational Park.

“We thank everyone at CASD for this collaborative opportunity, and we all are excited and look forward to seeing students and our community enjoying the Second Avenue Park very soon.”

