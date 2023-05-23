Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tzatziki Chicken

Who doesn’t love tzatziki sauce?!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups finely chopped peeled English cucumber

1 cup plain Greek yogurt



2 garlic cloves, minced1-1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill1-1/2 teaspoons olive oil1/8 teaspoon salt

Chicken:

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 large egg

1/3 cup 2% milk

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

Lemon wedges, optional

Directions

-For the sauce, mix the first six ingredients; refrigerate until serving.

-In a shallow bowl, whisk together flour, salt, pepper, and baking powder. In another bowl, whisk together egg and milk. Pound chicken breasts with a meat mallet to 1/2 inch thickness. Dip in flour mixture to coat both sides; shake off excess. Dip in egg mixture, then again in flour mixture.

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Cook chicken until golden brown and juices run clear, 5-7 minutes per side. Top with cheese. Serve with sauce and, if desired, lemon wedges.

