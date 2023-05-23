Donald E. Hosey, Sr., 74, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, May 19, 2023 at his home.

He was born on December 22, 1948 in Brookville; son of the late Earl and Sylvia L. Carnahan Hosey.

Don proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam from 1966 to 1969.

He married the former Deborah J. Haggerty on April 1, 1971, who preceded him in death in 2013.

Don worked as a coalminer for several years until his retirement.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #0454 and the VFW Club #7132 of Rimersburg.

Don was also a member of the NRA and the United Mine Workers of America.

He was an avid coin collector and loved to set up trail cameras around his property to get pictures of the deer and bear.

Don also loved to sit and watch the deer and bear in his yard.

Don is survived by his daughters, Sylvia K. Hornberger of Rimersburg and Kathleen M. Smith of Knox; his son, Donald E. Hosey, Jr. and his wife, Laurie, of Rimersburg; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Albert Samuel Hosey, Raymond Earl Hosey, and Nancy L. Bobbert.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg where Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Honor Guard Post #0454 and the VFW Post #7132 of Rimersburg at 2:45 p.m. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home at 3 p.m.

Interment will take place in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Clarion Hospital EMS, 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214 or to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

