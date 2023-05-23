Driver Trapped in Vehicle After Rollover Crash on I-80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released the details of a rollover crash that left a 44-year-old man trapped in his vehicle on Interstate 80 in Richland Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, May 22, this crash happened around 5:19 p.m. on Monday, May 8, on Interstate 80 West, near mile marker 46.2, in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2023 Volvo VNL driven by 44-year-old Felix K. Edusei, of Saint Cloud, MI, was traveling in the right lane when the front left tire blew. Edusei lost the ability to properly steer the vehicle as it crossed over from the right to the left lane and exited the roadway.

After exiting the roadway, the vehicle traveled approximately 260 feet before striking an embankment with its front end. The vehicle hit the embankment and traveled roughly 21 feet before the vehicle began to rotate counterclockwise, according to police.

Once the vehicle rotated and became perpendicular with the roadway, it completed one roll while rotating clockwise and traveling approximately 288 feet. The vehicle came to final rest sitting upright on its tires.

Edusei was trapped inside the vehicle, and Emlenton Fire Department was able to free him.

Emlenton Ambulance Area Service transported him to Grove City Hospital for possible injuries.

He was using a seat belt

According to police, a nurse passing by the scene stopped to assist with the injured Edusei.

Rustler’s Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.

