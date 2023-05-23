Featured Local Job: Compliance Officer

First United National Bank has a Compliance Officer position open for hiring.

First United National Bank takes pride in being a hometown, community bank with surprisingly modern banking products and services. Our 6 branches are located in Franklin, Oil City, Cranberry/Seneca, New Bethlehem, Clarion and Fryburg, which is also the location of our Administrative Offices. We proudly serve Clarion, Venango and surrounding counties.

It is the responsibility of the Compliance Officer to ensure that everyone working in the financial institution is adhering to all state and federal laws and regulations. The Compliance Officer will also act as the coordinator and contact person for the bank’s audit program.

The Compliance Officer must to stay up-to-date on changes in governmental and financial laws and regulations. In addition, the successful candidate must continually evaluate the bank’s risk profile and ensure that policies and procedures are in place and remain up to date with regulatory requirements.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Possess a working knowledge of Bank Secrecy Regulations, Community Reinvestment Act, Fair Credit Acts and Anti-Money Laundering Laws.

Ensure that the bank’s policies and procedures are in line with all rules and regulations associated with mortgage and consumer lending and customer deposits.

Research questions and gray areas regarding banking rules and regulations and ensure that the institution does not violate any laws or regulations.

Implement and manage new rules and regulations when they are passed by state or federal governing bodies.

Understand and enforce public interest and consumer protection laws.

Coordinate regular training for newly hired employees and other banking staff, particularly when any state or federal laws change.

Initiate investigations when possible non-compliance takes place within the institution.

Provide support and assistance to auditors when necessary.

Develop and present compliance reports to the Board of Directors.

Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Must have exceptional analytical and research skills.

Must be detail oriented.

Must have a basic knowledge of banking functions and experience dealing with audits.

Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Education and Experience

Degree in finance, accounting, economics, law or business recommended.

Minimum 3-5 years of banking experience preferred.

This is a salaried (exempt) position, and pay is based on relevant qualifications.

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Employee assistance program

Flexible spending account

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Retirement plan

Vision insurance

Schedule:

8 hour shift

Day shift

Monday to Friday

On call

Supplemental pay types:

Bonus pay

Work Location: In person

To apply: Email resume and cover letter to [email protected], Attention: Jennifer Benson.



