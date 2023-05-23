 

Fire Destroys East Brady Borough Home

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

FirefighterEAST BRADY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a fire destroyed an East Brady Borough house last Monday.

According to a report released by PSP Ridgway on Monday, May 22, the State Police Fire Marshal was requested on May 18 to investigate the cause and origin of a fire at 705 Purdum Street in East Brady Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the fire destroyed a two-story family residence around 7:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

The total amount of damages was reported to be $350,000.00.

The victims are a 40-year-old male and a 38-year-old female, both of East Brady.

The investigation continues.


