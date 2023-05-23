James B. “Jim” Heasley, 55, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, formerly of Clarion, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Miami, FL following a brief illness.

He was born on December 28, 1967 in Clarion; son of the late James G. Heasley and Eileen ‘Corky” Courson Heasley of Clarion.

Jim worked as an independent auditor and enjoyed cooking, going to the casino, entertaining his friends, and traveling.

He also loved his cats, Duncan and Gabby.

In addition to his mother, Jim is survived by his twin brother, John Heasley of Clarion; his sisters, Kathy Steele of Clarion, Terri Heasley of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Lisa Heasley and her husband, Dennis Stiglitz, of Fairmount City, and Amy Kerle and her husband, Chip, of Shippenville; 2 nephews, Matthew Steele and Kolton Stiglitz; and 2 nieces, Erin Burns and Toni Stiglitz; along with numerous great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Michael Steele; his nephew, Michael Steele; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is helping assist the family with arrangements.

Inurnment will take place in the Clarion Cemetery at a later date.

A celebration of life will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Clarion Moose Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jim’s honor to the American Cancer Society online at donate.cancer.org or to a Humane Society of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

