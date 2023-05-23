There are few very important words in life to live by: “love, honesty, trust, respect and decency”, which Ken Skeddle honored and practiced every day in his lifetime.

That’s all that needs to be written for this honorable son, husband, father and friend to all, whether they were two legged or four legged.

Born: May 23, 1943

Died: May 22, 2023

Predeceased by his parents, infant daughter Michelle, and a sister-in-law.

Survived by his wife, three siblings, two adult children, a grandson he never met, niece and nephew, childhood friends and many others throughout his lifetime.

He attended the “Cathedral of Pines” for his Christian faith.

A special thank you to the incredible staff of Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center and Asercare during his time in hospice. You all rock!!!!

Due to his request, there will be no funeral.

As he would often say “it is what it is …. move on….” RIP, Ken …. you deserve it ….

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.goblefh.net/.

