Keystone Announces Valedictorian, Salutatorian for Class of 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

keystonevalsalKNOX, Pa. — Keystone High School has announced the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2023.

(Pictured above: Jenna Pierce, left, and Alma Swartzentruber.)

The valedictorian is Jenna Pierce. She is the daughter of Melissa and Jeff Pierce.

Jenna was a member of several clubs and organizations at Keystone, including Student Government, National Honor Society, and SPARK Club. She currently serves as president of the Class of 2023 and president of National Honor Society.

Jenna has also been involved in the athletic and music programs at Keystone and participated in basketball, softball, choir, and the musical.

Outside of school, Jenna has been employed at Wolf’s Camping Resort for the past five summers.

Jenna will attend PennWest Edinboro to pursue a degree in secondary education mathematics.

The salutatorian is Alma Swartzentruber, daughter of Ervin and Alma Swartzentruber.

Alma was a member of the National Honor Society, served as president of the Archery Club, and was a statistician for the track and field teams.

Alma also works as a barista at Dunkin’ in Clarion.

Alma will attend PennWest Clarion to major in medical imaging/sonography, specializing in cardiological sonography, with a goal of someday earning a PhD.


