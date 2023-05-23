 

Keystone Unveils Design of New Heath Gymnasium Floor

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — The Keystone School District has unveiled the new design of the Heath Gymnasium Floor.

The design was voted on by students, faculty, and employees of the school district.

The entire cost of the project was donated by Keystone High School Alumni, Brian Coll, along with new uniforms and shoes for volleyball and basketball students at Keystone.

The project is being coordinated by the Keystone School District Education Foundation, and the gym floor is expected to be completed by the beginning of June.

Along with the new design, the Keystone School District Education Foundation is offering a limited quantity of gym floor memorabilia pieces to be sold on a first-come first-serve basis. There will only be 100 pieces available for a $100 donation, plus shipping and handling.

The memorabilia will be available beginning Wednesday, May 24, at 8:00 a.m., and will end once all pieces are gone.

To purchase gym floor mementos, visit www.KSDEF.org.

