Pickup Slams Into Embankment Along Route 949

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeCLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a pickup truck crashed into an embankment off Route 949 on Thursday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened on State Route 949 in Clover Township, Jefferson County, around 3:57 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

Police say a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by 21-year-old Colby M. George, of Summerville, was traveling south when it went off the righthand side of the roadway for unknown reasons.

The pickup then struck an embankment and sustained disabling damage.

George was using a seat belt and was not injured.

No airbags were deployed.

According to police, George was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on the scene by Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association and Leadbetter’s Towing.


