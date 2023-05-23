Sligo Woman Accused of Fentanyl Possession With Intent to Distribute Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — A hearing for a Sligo woman accused of possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver the narcotic is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 28-year-old Kayla E. Gates, of Sligo, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, at 1:30 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

Gates faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



– Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

She is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $100,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at approximately 2:55 p.m., the Pennsylvania office of Attorney General Narcotics Agents (OAG), OAG Task Force Officers (TFO), and Pennsylvania State Police Troopers, executed a sealed search warrant at a residence on Ridge Street, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators located Kayla Gates inside of the residence. Gates stated that she was currently living at the residence. She further stated that her bedroom was located on the first floor and pointed her bedroom, the complaint states.

During a search of Gates’ bedroom, investigators located approximately 15 gross grams of fentanyl, and multiple stamps in a zip lock plastic bag, according to the complaint.

Also found in Gates’ bedroom was a temporary Pennsylvania driver’s license belong to Gates, and other personal belongings of Gates including a purse and a bottle of pills with Kayla Gates’ name on it. These finding solidified investigators’ suspicion that Gates had control over the bedroom, according to the complaint.

According to court records, Gates was arraigned at 7:00 p.m. on May 11 in front of Judge Miller.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.