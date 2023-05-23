 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Find Your Fit at UPMC Northwest

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

UPMC - new 2-23-23SENECA, Pa. — UPMC Northwest invites you to an in-person hiring event that will provide candidates opportunities to join their hospital with a dedicated culture of service excellence and a close-knit work environment.

The event is set for Tuesday, June 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Courtyard Conference Room.

Candidates will receive opportunities to interview in-person and potentially receive a job offer the same day!

Find your fit at UPMC and learn about opportunities eligible for a sign-on bonus up to $15,000.

Explore benefits packages designed to support you, including physically, financially, and emotionally.

Connect with leaders to learn more about UPMC Northwest and employment opportunities.

Click here to register or scan the QR code below.

Have additional questions? We want to hear from you! Contact Julie McCormick at 814-676-7600.

Ready to take the next step and apply? Visit careers.upmc.com to explore opportunities!

UPMC Northwest is located at 100 Fairfield Drive in Seneca.

FAQs

Q: What should I wear?
A: Come as you are! Dress in business casual, scrubs, or your typical work attire.

Q: Should I bring a resume?
A: Yes – our team is happy to review your resume.

Screenshot at May 22 16-22-14


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.