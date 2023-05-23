Fryburg Mayfest: Touch A Truck Show to Be Held at Washington Township Fire Hall on May 27
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Fryburg Mayfest’s Touch A Truck show will be held on Saturday, May 27, at at the Washington Township Fire Hall.
The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The community is invited to stop in and see working vehicles and have the opportunity to get a hands-on experience!
The first 50 kids can receive a ThundeROARus color sheet compliments of local Monster Truck driver, Tony Ochs.
The following companies anticipate showing their vehicle(s):
– Tourqued Repair-Service Rig
– Gary Henry’s Garage- Army Vehicles
– Lockhart Raceway – Race Car and Trailer
– Rolling Hills Metal – Specialty Moving Trailer
– Clarion Fire Department – Ladder Truck
– Advance Garbage – Garbage Truck
– Rustler Sales and Service
– National Guard – Military Vehicle
– McKissick Trucking – Water Truck
– McKissick Logging – Log Truck
– UPS – Delivery Vehicle
– Clay Smerkar
– PennDOT – Truck
– Longacre Potato Farm – Farm Equipment
– Barber Trucking – Semi-Truck
– Larry Bauer Trucking – Sleeper Cab Truck
– UFP – Truck
– and more!
EZ Hot Dog’s cart will be on the scene for a light lunch opportunity.
For additional information on this year’s Fryburg Mayfest, visit their website here: http://www.fryburgmayfest.com/.
RELATED:
Fryburg Mayfest Motorcycle Show in Memory of Bugsey Nale Set for May 27
Fryburg Mayfest Tractor Show Set for May 27
Cathy Longacre Selected as Grand Marshal for Fryburg Mayfest’s ‘Feel Line a Kind Again’ Parade Set for May 27
Fryburg Mayfest Bruce Wilson Memorial Car Cruise Set for May 27
2023 Mayfest 5K Fun Run/Walk to Benefit Wolf’s Corners Youth & Ag
Mayfest Kicks Off on May 26 with 5K Fun Run/Walk
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.